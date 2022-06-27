Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 106,664 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 1,457,577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 815,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

