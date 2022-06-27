Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 6.6%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 42,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,339,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hello Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Hello Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

