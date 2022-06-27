HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($85.26) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG stock traded up €0.50 ($0.53) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €30.70 ($32.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($102.63). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.