Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($69.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 traded up €0.82 ($0.86) during trading on Monday, reaching €60.36 ($63.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,045 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.55. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.