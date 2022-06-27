Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.17.

HRI stock opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Herc has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.89.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

