HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 5.6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.56. 1,032 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 360,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,443,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

