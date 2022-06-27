Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 3,880 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.02. 117,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -797,000.00 and a beta of 1.03.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -200,000.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

