Hollencrest Capital Management Has $14.55 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 195.38% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.85. 10,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,885. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.78 and a 52 week high of $167.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29.

