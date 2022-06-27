Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.80 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 407.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 228,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 183,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CAO Monica L. Sparks purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PACW traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $27.34. 4,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

