Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 767,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 547,181 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,285,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 502,031 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 399,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300,186 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 170.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 226,069 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.27. 265,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,173. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.10.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.