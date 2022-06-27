Hollencrest Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.18. 63,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,115. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

