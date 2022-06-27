Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 1,045 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.69% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $8,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,963,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

PPLT stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,716. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21.

