Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 3,308 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $347,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.1% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DOCU traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $67.97. 47,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,607,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

