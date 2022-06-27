Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,760 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,881. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

