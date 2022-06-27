Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 3,372 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,027. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

