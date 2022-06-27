Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

