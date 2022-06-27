Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Honda Motor stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.71.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
