Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.4% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.91. 50,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,443. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.92 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

