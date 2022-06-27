Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,476,000 after buying an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,204,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,144,000 after buying an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $294.50. 1,646,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,502,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

