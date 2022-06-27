Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $573,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,217,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 856,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 708,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.32. 5,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

