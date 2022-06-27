Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,282.3% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 730,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 699,376 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 884,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 528,204 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,983,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 389,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 201,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

