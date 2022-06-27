Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.7% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.63. 72,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

