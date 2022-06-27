Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.37. 412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

