Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 2,293 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,119. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

