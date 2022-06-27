Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 246 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,362,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,901. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

