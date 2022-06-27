Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 754 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,833.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 103,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after acquiring an additional 100,672 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 31,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.35. 1,206,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,931,883. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average is $197.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.