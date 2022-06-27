Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 859 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VFH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.63. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,807. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $74.85 and a 52 week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

