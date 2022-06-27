Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,612,000 after buying an additional 301,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,110,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after buying an additional 275,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

LSI stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.02. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,722. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

