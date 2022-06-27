Hush Price Hits $0.0541 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $648,412.70 and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0541 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00301629 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00082754 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00070591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

