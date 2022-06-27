Hyve Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,594.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 27th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $45,594.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00185195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00051936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00014916 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

