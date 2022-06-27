IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.40.

Shares of IAC opened at $83.90 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 559.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,747,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,872,000 after buying an additional 840,902 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after purchasing an additional 694,197 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 599,828 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,705,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 759,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,313,000 after purchasing an additional 452,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

