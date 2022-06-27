iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at BTIG Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $4.34 on Friday. iCAD has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in iCAD during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iCAD by 62.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

