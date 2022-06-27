IDEX Market Cap Achieves $44.11 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $44.11 million and $18.46 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 661,894,695 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

