Idle (IDLE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8,724.00

Idle (IDLE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $8,724.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00181871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015033 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,213,732 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

