iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $184,932.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00180899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014301 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

