Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $37.72

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.72, but opened at $35.12. Immunocore shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,552,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,306,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after purchasing an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

