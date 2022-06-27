Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $37.72

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.72, but opened at $35.12. Immunocore shares last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.59. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 295.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.86%. The business had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
About Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
