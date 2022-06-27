Indexed Finance Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $341,311.19 and $5,799.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 52.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00179908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00063792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.