Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust makes up about 2.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 82,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4,610,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,288,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILPT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,875. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

