Innovation Blockchain Payment Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.04 Million (IBP)

Innovation Blockchain Payment (IBP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Innovation Blockchain Payment has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Innovation Blockchain Payment has a market cap of $539,228.31 and approximately $1.04 million worth of Innovation Blockchain Payment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innovation Blockchain Payment coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovation Blockchain Payment Profile

Innovation Blockchain Payment is a coin. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 188,009,206 coins. Innovation Blockchain Payment’s official website is www.ibp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Innovation Blockchain Payment is a platform created by the SCG Worldwide Foundation and implemented on IP Co., Ltd. service platform. IBP is made of ERC20 and leverages the Ethereum network to support a transparent and fast payment environment. The Ethereum network will provide IBP flexibility and transparency, and increase the possibility of IBP through organic connections. “

Innovation Blockchain Payment Coin Trading

