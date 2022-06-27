Insider Buying: Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Buys 9,200 Shares of Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman acquired 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 122,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,375,380.

On Monday, June 13th, Rahim Suleman acquired 16,400 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,408.00.

On Monday, May 30th, Rahim Suleman acquired 10,000 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,500.00.

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.55.

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$210.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

