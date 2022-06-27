Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO Acquires 7,700 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,710 shares in the company, valued at $172,546.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RSVR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,219. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Reservoir Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

