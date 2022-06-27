Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells 13,129 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $251,157.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,925.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 289,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.