Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $3,126,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
COUR stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.58.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.
Coursera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coursera (COUR)
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
- Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.