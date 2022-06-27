Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $3,126,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

COUR stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Coursera by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COUR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

