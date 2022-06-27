Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells 25,358 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.63. 777,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,448. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

