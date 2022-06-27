Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $212,400.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,109 shares in the company, valued at $45,937,287.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $339,440.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $363,200.00.

TRUP opened at $63.26 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,712,000 after acquiring an additional 368,343 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $22,280,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

