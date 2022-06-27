Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR stock opened at C$1.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$74.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.