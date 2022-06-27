Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,955 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.85. 544,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

