Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.82. 433,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,727,676. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

