Intellicheck (IDN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN):

6/20/2022 – Intellicheck was given a new $4.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

6/14/2022 – Intellicheck had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Intellicheck had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Intellicheck had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $4.00.

NASDAQ:IDN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 84,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,096. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12.

Get Intellicheck Inc alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, CEO Bryan Lewis purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060 in the last three months. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellicheck by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.