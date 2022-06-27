International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 4.6% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 1,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 696,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get International Seaways alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -15.74%.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 131,308 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,723,327.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at $169,380,593.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $640,190. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.