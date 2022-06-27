Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Downgraded to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 3,600 ($44.10) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 5,640 ($69.08).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($80.89) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.37) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,400 ($78.39) to GBX 6,000 ($73.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,484.88 ($67.18).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,325 ($52.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,717.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,098.46. The company has a market cap of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,141 ($50.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,824 ($71.34).

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,565 ($12,940.96).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

